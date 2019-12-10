Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Sent to Austin
Metu was assigned to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Metu was recalled from the G League on Monday, but he failed to see any NBA action during his time with the parent club. According to Garcia, Metu will be available for Austin's matchup with Stockton.
