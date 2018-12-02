Spurs' Davis Bertans: Draws start Sunday

Bertans is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Portland, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bertans gets the nod ahead of Dante Cunningham with San Antonio changing up their starting five yet again. Bertans is averaging 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over 16.3 minutes per contest so far this year (20 games).

