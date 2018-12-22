Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 15 points in easy victory

Bertans produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bertans hit five triples Friday, once again demonstrating his ability to score from beyond the arc. He has now hit a combined 26 three-pointers in his last 10 games and much like teammates Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes, is worth a look as a three-point streamer.