Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points in win

Bertans amassed 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's win over the Wizards.

Bertans returned from a two-game absence due to a personal issue to score a season-high 21 points Sunday. While the third-year pro has cultivated an important role with the Spurs, he doesn't produce at a high enough rate to be considered a worthy fantasy option in standard formats. Through 45 games, Bertans is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 threes nad 1.1 assists in 20.3 minutes.