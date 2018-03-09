Spurs' Davis Bertans: Solid in spot start
Bertans tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.
The young big drew the start for Pau Gasol (shoulder) and was productive scoring-wise with the opportunity, even as he contributed minimally on the boards. Bertans has a trio of double-digit scoring efforts to open up March, and he continues to show off his floor-spacing ability with multiple three-pointers in three of the past four games. If Gasol were to miss another game Saturday against the Thunder, Bertans would once again serve as an appealing cost-effective DFS option while also likely rewarding owners in season-long formats with another boost in production.
