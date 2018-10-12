Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starting Friday
Bertans is starting at small forward Friday against the Magic.
With Rudy Gay (heel) out, Bertans will slide into the starting five. He's shown upside as a three-point shooter, drilling 1.2 shots from deep at a 37.3 percent clip last season across 14.1 minutes.
