Spurs' Derrick White: Can be dropped everywhere
White had just one point and two rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's 111-100 victory over the Pacers.
White continues to trend down in a big way, playing just seven minutes in Friday's victory. After a couple of impressive games, White has scored a combined five points across his last five games. He basically fell out of the rotation in this one and while there is a chance he can work his way back, he can be dropped just about everywhere at this stage.
