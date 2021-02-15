White recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes Sunday in a 122-110 win at Charlotte.

White logged season highs in points and steals for his best two-way performance of the ongoing campaign. The Spurs have needed a second scoring option in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), and White could prove to be their answer. He showed glimpses of promise by averaging 18.9 points across seven games in last season's bubble. His toe could be a deciding factor though, considering its multiple injuries forced him to miss 18 games earlier this season.