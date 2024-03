Bouyea and the Spurs agreed to a two-way contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Spurs created a two-way roster slot by converting Dominick Barlow to a standard deal. Bouyea has been a standout with the G League's Sioux Falls, posting averages of 18.2 points, 7.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.