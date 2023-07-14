Bouyea (ankle) started and played 28 minutes in Thursday's 91-72 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League, scoring nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

After missing the Heat's opening game in Las Vegas on Saturday versus the Celtics due to a right ankle sprain, Bouyea returned to action for Monday's 73-70 loss to Phoenix and played 29 minutes off the bench. With Nikola Jovic resting Thursday, the Heat opened up a spot in the starting five for Bouyea, who has now compiled 19 assists across his last two contests. Bouyea is already on the books for the Heat for the 2023-24 season after inking a two-way contract earlier this month.