Mills had 13 points (4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 win over the Pelicans.

The 32-year-old filled his usual role off the bench for the Spurs, though it was the first time he played at least 30 minutes or more since Jan. 22. Mills has made multiple three-pointers in each of the past six games and is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 assists during that stretch.