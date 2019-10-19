Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads Spurs with 16 points
Mills ended with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason victory over the Grizzlies.
Mills led the Spurs with a team-high 16 points in just 19 minutes off the bench. Hot on the heels of a stellar world cup, Mills appears likely to slide back into his backup role for this season. He can certainly pile up the points when given the opportunity, however, that is really where his value ends. Mills is not going to be worth a regular standard league spot but could be streamed in if you need points and three-pointers.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...