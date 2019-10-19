Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads Spurs with 16 points

Mills ended with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason victory over the Grizzlies.

Mills led the Spurs with a team-high 16 points in just 19 minutes off the bench. Hot on the heels of a stellar world cup, Mills appears likely to slide back into his backup role for this season. He can certainly pile up the points when given the opportunity, however, that is really where his value ends. Mills is not going to be worth a regular standard league spot but could be streamed in if you need points and three-pointers.