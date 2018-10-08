Spurs' Patty Mills: Minimal impact in 16 minutes

Mills had just four points, two rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason loss to Houston.

Mills was moved back to the bench Sunday and saw just 16 minutes of playing time. Perhaps the biggest news of the night was DeJounte Murray (knee) going down with a potentially serious knee injury. Should Murray be forced to miss time, Mills could be in line for a small bump in his minutes. However, owners should not be running to the waivers to grab him as he had shown before that he struggles to have standard league relevance even with 30 minutes per night.