Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 15 off bench in preseason win

Mills scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four assists, a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Magic.

With Danny Green joining Kawhi Leonard in Toronto and Dejounte Murray (knee) lost for the season, Mills could see an even bigger role on the Spurs' bench this year than he did in 2017-18, when the 30-year-old averaged a career-high 25.7 minutes a game. His fantasy value would still be limited to his contributions as a three-point shooter, however.