Spurs' Patty Mills: Will shift to bench role Sunday
Mills will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Mills started in the backcourt alongside Dejounte Murray the last time out, but coach Gregg Popovich will continue to experiment with some different lineups. With Mills heading to the bench, DeMar DeRozan will shift over to shooting guard and Rudy Gay will be promoted to the top unit at small forward.
