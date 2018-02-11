Spurs' Patty Mills: Will start Saturday vs. Warriors
Mills will get the start Saturday against the Warriors, Jabari Young of Express-News.com reports.
As expected, Mills will make the start at point guard with Dejounte Murray and Tony Parker sidelined. Mills has 12 starts under his belt this season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads bench with 18 in Wednesday's rout•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 11 points in 23 minutes•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Drains seven threes off bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Slated for bench role moving forward•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 10 points Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...