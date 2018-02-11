Play

Spurs' Patty Mills: Will start Saturday vs. Warriors

Mills will get the start Saturday against the Warriors, Jabari Young of Express-News.com reports.

As expected, Mills will make the start at point guard with Dejounte Murray and Tony Parker sidelined. Mills has 12 starts under his belt this season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.

