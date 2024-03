Wembanyama (ankle) took part in the Spurs' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama wasn't present during the portion of practice open to the media, but he was apparently able to do some shooting behind closed doors. His status for Monday's game remains unchanged, and official word on his status might not arrive until closer to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Zach Collins will likely start at center if Wembanyama can't go.