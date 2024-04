Wembanyama has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama will take a seat for the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back set after posting 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and seven blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's win in Memphis. The rookie superstar has only two more chances to play this season -- Friday versus Denver and Sunday against Detroit.