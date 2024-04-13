Wembanyama won't play in Sunday's game versus the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.
Wembanyama will be held out of San Antonio's regular-season finale due to a left ankle injury that he has been battling all season. The rookie phenom is practically a guarantee to win Rookie of the Year after a historic campaign. Wembanyama will end 2023-24 averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-best 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes across 71 appearances.
