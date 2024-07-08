Wembanyama missed France's 70-65 loss to Germany on Monday due to an illness, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama was sidelined for France's loss as they prepare for the Paris Olympics. In two preparation games thus far, the 2024 Rookie of the Year averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 19.5 minutes. Wembanyama could return as soon as Friday against Serbia; however, there is no rush as France does not begin play in the Olympic Games until July 27 versus Brazil.