Wembanyama contributed 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over New Orleans.

Wembanyama came close to posting a quadruple-double in the loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday, and he finished just one assist away from a triple-double this time around. The star rookie has posted six double-doubles over his last 10 appearances while posting 23.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.1 blocks per contest in that span. Wembanyama also leads the league in blocks per game at 3.5 per game.