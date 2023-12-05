The Stockton Kings acquired Johnson's returning player rights from the Sioux Falls Skyforce Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

In a deal brokered between Sacramento and Miami's G League affiliates, Johnson's player rights now belong to the Stockton Kings. Sacramento's main roster has an open spot, but it's unclear if that will be used on Johnson. The 27-year-old hasn't played since being waived by San Antonio in February, and his last G League action came in 2019-20 with Toronto.