Johnson closed with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to Phoenix.

With several key wings out for the Spurs on Saturday night, Johnson saw a season-high 26 minutes on the floor. While his usage was fairly low, he had an unusually high rebounding night. The 12 boards were also a new season high for the journeyman forward. Fantasy managers don't need to take much from this type of performance as it's unlikely to continue for long.