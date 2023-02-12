The Spurs will release Johnson on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson garnered a modest reserve role for the Spurs this season, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.6 minutes across 30 appearances. He's shooting 45.0 percent from three and is a solid defender, so there'll presumably be a few contenders interested in acquiring him for the stretch run.