Johnson ended Tuesday's 106-98 victory over the Nets with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over six minutes.

Johnson played fewer than 15 minutes for the fifth time in his past six games, offering basically nothing from a fantasy perspective. While he has been able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation, Johnson is clearly not a part of the long-term plans for the Spurs. He can be ignored in just about every format, although if for some reason he sees an increase in playing time, he could have limited value as a steals streamer.