Johnson (wrist) will suit up for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson was handed a questionable designation Thursday with right wrist soreness but the issue will not prevent him from playing. With Josh Richardson (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (quad) sitting out, Johnson could be in line for a few extra minutes. However, he has failed to cross the five-point threshold in five of his last six contests.