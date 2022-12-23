Johnson accumulated 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 13 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 loss to New Orleans.

Johnson -- on a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Spurs -- has been playing in the G League until recently. He's appeared in the Spurs' past four games as the squad has dealt with injuries. Thursday's effort was his best of the season, and over the past two contests, he's combined for 22 points, seven boards, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes. However, everyone is healthy for Friday's game against the Magic, so Johnson may return to seeing insignificant action.