Brown logged 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five steals and four rebounds across 36 minutes during the 905's 112-111 loss to Lakeland on Saturday.

Brown put forth his best two-way effort of the 905's 2023 season so far. Sadly, Brown's effort was not enough to put away an above-average Lakeland team on Saturday. But with the veteran's latest log, he improved his 905 averages to 15.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 21 games.