Brown logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during the 905's 127-108 win against the G League Ignite on Monday.

Against the Ignite, Brown logged his first triple-double of 2023. Following his feat Monday, he is averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists as a member of the 905.