Brown logged 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and four turnovers across 32 minutes during the 905's 127-112 loss to Delaware on Thursday.

Brown's good log was not without its disappointments. Brown was one basket away from 20 points, had a field goal percentage just less than 40.0 percent and logged too many turnovers for the amount of minutes he played.