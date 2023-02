Brown logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during the 905's 104-87 win Saturday at Motor City.

Following the 2023 All-Star break, Brown got off to a rough start scoring-wise. He scored nine and 12 points during his first two games post-respite. But with the 23-point output Saturday, Brown is seemingly back on track.