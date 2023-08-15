Brown signed a two-year deal with ALBA Berlin on Tuesday, Eurohoops.com reports.

The 46th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Brown appeared in at least 49 games in each of his first five professional seasons. However, the 6-foot-5 wing saw action in just four NBA contests with the Lakers last year, spending most of 2022-23 in the G League with the Raptors' affiliate. Brown dominated with the Raptors 905, averaging 15.7 points (49 percent shooting), 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.