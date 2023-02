Brown (back) logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during the 905's 113-104 loss to Westchester on Monday.

Brown sat out only one of the 905's games because of his previous back injury. Now that the 905 guard is healthy, he is expected to continue being part of their starting backcourt alongside Jeff Dowtin.