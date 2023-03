Brown logged 22 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during the 905's 113-109 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Brown is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds as a member of the 905. Having logged both rates across 20 games, he has proven to be a reliable G League scorer and rebounder for the 905.