Payne recorded 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), sox assists, three rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Payne's total on Thursday indicates that his double-double before the break might not be a fluke. The Suns need a reliable floor general to spell Chris Paul, and Payne was brought in for that purpose, but the offensive production just hasn't been there over his 32 games with the team. This string of games is a step in the right direction for the journeyman.