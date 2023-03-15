Payne closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Bucks.

Payne got hot from deep and scored his most points since Feb. 24, when he posted 14 in 16 minutes during his return from a lengthy injury absence. Over his past nine appearances, the lefty point guard has averaged 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes, but while his overall production isn't eye popping, he's certainly capable of offensive explosions on certain occasions.