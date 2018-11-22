Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss
Ayton totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls.
In the battle of rookie centers, Ayton certainly came out on top in the personal battle. He finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds compared to Wendell Carter's 14 points and five rebounds. Ayton continues to struggle on the defensive end, producing four steals and three blocks across his last eight games. Defensive flaws aside, Ayton remains a must roster player in all formats.
