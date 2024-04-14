Ayton (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Ayton left Friday's game against the Rockets due to low back soreness, and it remains to be seen whether the big man will be available for the season finale. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Blazers elect to hold him out, as Portland has nothing to play for Sunday. Ayton heads into the regular-season finale with averages of 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game across 55 starts.
