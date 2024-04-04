Ayton ended with 24 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 89-86 victory over the Hornets.

The 25-year-old center delivered his 28th double-double of the season, including his seventh in his last 10 games -- although Ayton also missed nine games in March due to hand and elbow injuries. When he's been healthy he's been productive though, and during those 10 contests he's averaged 23.1 points, 13.3 boards and 1.3 assists while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.