Ayton accumulated 30 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to the Pelicans.

The 25-year-old center produced his 31st double-double of the season and his fifth straight, scoring at least 20 points in all five. In six contests since returning from an elbow injury, Ayton has averaged 24.7 points, 12.7 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.