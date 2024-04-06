Ayton posted 34 points (13-25 FG, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 40 minutes in Friday's 108-102 win over Washington.

Ayton led all players in Friday's contest in scoring and shots made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total to go along with a team-best pair of blocks in a double-double showcase. Ayton set a new season high in scoring in the victory, posting his fourth game with 30 or more points. All four of Ayton's 30-point outings have occurred over his last 11 contests, adding 13 or more boards in each of those contests.