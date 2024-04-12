Ayton registered 25 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-92 loss to the Warriors.

The short-handed Trail Blazers kept things interesting thanks to a solid outing from Ayton and Jabari Walker, who combined for 27 rebounds in the loss. Scoot Henderson should join Ayton and Walker as the top producers with two games remaining. There seems to be little need for Portland to push out the myriad of injured players on the roster. Ayton battled injuries throughout the season, averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists through just 54 games.