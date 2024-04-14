Ayton (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Sacramento.

Ayton will finish his sixth campaign with a career-low 55 appearances. The 25-year-old averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest when available, but attempting just 1.4 free-throw attempts per game and continuing to have a limited defensive impact loom over Ayton moving forward.