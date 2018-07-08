Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles Saturday

Ayton finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league win over the Kings.

Ayton looked as advertised Saturday, going 20/10 with a defensive impact. He looked more comfortable than in his debut, where he totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and a block in 22 minutes. This year's No. 1 overall pick will look to carry the momentum into the Suns' next summer league tilt, which arrives Monday against the Magic and Mo Bamba.