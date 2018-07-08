Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles Saturday
Ayton finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league win over the Kings.
Ayton looked as advertised Saturday, going 20/10 with a defensive impact. He looked more comfortable than in his debut, where he totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and a block in 22 minutes. This year's No. 1 overall pick will look to carry the momentum into the Suns' next summer league tilt, which arrives Monday against the Magic and Mo Bamba.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...