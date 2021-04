Ayton went for 10 points (5-8 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes Thursday in the 99-86 loss to the Celtics.

Ayton has struggled of late, scoring 10 or fewer points and grabbing less than 10 rebounds in three of his last four games. Despite the shortage of points, Ayton has still shot 58.3 percent from the field though it's come on just 9.0 shots per contest. In his seven outings prior, Ayton averaged 20.0 points and 10.7 rebounds on 12.1 shots per game.