Ayton collected 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in a 133-130 victory over the Rockets on Monday.

Ayton picked up his 25th double-double of the season while also blocking multiple shots for the second time in his last three games. The center had been quiet offensively in the three games prior to Monday's contest, averaging just 7.7 shot attempts and 3.0 free throw attempts per game, so it was good to see the big man more involved and looking for his shot. Over his last eight games, Ayton is averaging 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds on 64.3 percent shooting, so he doesn't need a lot of touches on offense to make an impact.