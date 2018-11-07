Ayton totaled 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to Brooklyn.

Another night, another double-double for the impressive rookie. Ayton produced another solid effort Tuesday with the lack of defensive numbers somewhat nullifying his overall performance. He continues to make giant strides despite having only played 10 games in the NBA. The poor record does not seem to be a hindrance to his playing time and as long as he can remain healthy, he looks set for a fantastic season.