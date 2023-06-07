The Suns will explore the possibility of trading Ayton (ribs) this offseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After suffering a disappointing exit in the Second Round of the Western Conference Playoffs it appears the Suns are looking to make significant roster changes ahead of the 2023-24 season, including potentially parting ways with both Chris Paul and Ayton. After signing a four-year, $132.93 million contract last offseason Ayton appeared in 67 regular season games in 2022-23, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds across 30.4 minutes. Though there have been some motor concerns with Ayton since entering the league in 2018, the 24-year-old will undoubtedly attract some suitors if put on the trading block.