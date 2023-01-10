Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
