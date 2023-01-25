Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for his chances of putting an end to his three-game absence Thursday against the Mavericks. Bismack Biyombo has started at center in each of the past three games in Ayton's stead, averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists in 25.7 minutes in those contests.